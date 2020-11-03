Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,035 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.93.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $125.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

