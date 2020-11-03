Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,728 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,975,000 after buying an additional 667,000 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,205,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after purchasing an additional 259,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $27,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $136.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.36. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.