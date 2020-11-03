Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,882 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 356,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after buying an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $179.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

