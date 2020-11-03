Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,872 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 3.44% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $43.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.