Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,944 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after buying an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares in the company, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 1.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

