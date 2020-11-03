Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 341.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 186,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 268,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 52,488 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $51.81.

