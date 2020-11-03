Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 569,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in V.F. by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 262,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 200,159 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -529.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

