Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,399 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,503,000 after purchasing an additional 167,872 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

