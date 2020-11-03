Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 451 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 90.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in IQVIA by 341.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $176.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

