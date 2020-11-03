Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.38.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $286.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $310.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.25.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

