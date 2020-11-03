Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

IYG opened at $121.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.38. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $86.42 and a 52-week high of $156.97.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

