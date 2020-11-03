Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.