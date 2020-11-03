Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $14.51 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.7% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $352.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.04.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

