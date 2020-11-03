Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $16.30 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

