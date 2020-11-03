Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,384 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $81,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

