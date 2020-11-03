Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $222.97 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $236.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.96.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

