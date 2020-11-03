Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after acquiring an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Water Works by 14.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.9% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 283,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after buying an additional 44,940 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 44.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,722 shares of company stock worth $2,043,605 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.11. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

