Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 26.4% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 25.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 607,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,842,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 90.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.