Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.12 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 879.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Equinix by 47.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Equinix by 16.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total transaction of $538,579.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,428. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $738.32 on Tuesday. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $777.17 and a 200-day moving average of $732.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.70.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

