Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $178.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $263,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

