Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 896.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

