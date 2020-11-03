Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.82 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average of $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Several research firms have commented on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,226 shares of company stock worth $20,747,009 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.