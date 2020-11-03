Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $187.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,670. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

