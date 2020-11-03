Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,028 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,308,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

