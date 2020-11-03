Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.59.

