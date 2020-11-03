Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 310,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 118,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 61.4% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.