Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Square by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Square by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.37 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $193.44.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Square from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.32, for a total value of $1,413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,322,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.81, for a total value of $446,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,202,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

