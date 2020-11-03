Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $201.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $213.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.54 and its 200 day moving average is $197.99.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

