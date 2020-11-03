Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 193.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 974,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,554,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,076,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,268 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after purchasing an additional 313,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,355,000 after purchasing an additional 264,707 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

