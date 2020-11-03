Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 31,314 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $137.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.99. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,961.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

