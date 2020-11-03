Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 12,119 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 67.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 208,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.01, for a total value of $975,346.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock worth $220,528,705. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $351.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $387.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.61.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

