Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 19,225 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE stock opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

