Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 29,931 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMMV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

BATS:SMMV opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

