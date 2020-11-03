Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,633 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,390,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,329,000 after acquiring an additional 305,636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $159.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

