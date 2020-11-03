Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $30,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $118.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

