Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

