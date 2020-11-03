Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $135.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day moving average of $122.48.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.