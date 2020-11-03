Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $29,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,627,000 after buying an additional 185,268 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

