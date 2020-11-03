Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

