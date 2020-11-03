Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after purchasing an additional 714,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $17,980,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

PSX stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

