Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232,532 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.