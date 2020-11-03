Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41,190.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 61,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $292.60 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $331.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

