Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 101 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Dollar General by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 213,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $209.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.52. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.