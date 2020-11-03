Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,934 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.01.

