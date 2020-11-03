Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,960 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 358.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 19,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 359,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,388,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares during the last quarter.

BOND opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $114.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36.

