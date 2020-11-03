Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 8,695 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

ETN opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $111.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.