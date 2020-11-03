Stifel Nicolaus Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,750.00 price objective (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,745.58.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,624.32 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,516.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,469.78. The firm has a market cap of $1,104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.