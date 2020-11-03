Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SYBT. Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $201,243.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,158.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,315 shares of company stock valued at $313,649. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 297,006 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $8,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,840,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.