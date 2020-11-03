Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $38.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.88. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.98 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,315 shares of company stock valued at $313,649. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 327,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.