StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bradesco Corretora currently has $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 2.28. StoneCo has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $60.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 718,841 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,338,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 681,056 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,929,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 602.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 293,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

